Bike Day Brings Bicycle Decorating, Parade & Fun to Sisters On July 21

(All ages are welcome to decorate their bikes at EuroSports, then parade to Sisters Farmers Market on Bike Day, July 21 | Photo by TL Brown)

Bike decorating, a mini parade, and raffle prizes will brighten the streets of Sisters on July 21. Courtesy of Sisters Farmers Market and EuroSports, Bike Day celebrates healthy outdoor activity and creativity for all ages.

The fun kicks off at EuroSports in Sisters at 11am, where all are invited to decorate their bikes. EuroSports will provide decoration supplies free of charge, in addition to raffle prizes.

At 11:30am, Kaleb and Rachel Kelleher will lead a mini bike parade through town, ending at Fir Street Park for a full market day. A raffle follows after noon, with prizes donated by EuroSports, Sisters Saloon, Paulina Springs Books, market vendors and others.

Business owners like Brad Boyd of EuroSports often support their local farmers markets, both to boost the town’s economy and to celebrate good health for all citizens. “My partner Karen’s family were farmers through the Depression, the Dust Bowl, World War II and to present day,” Boyd said. “Aside from our personal connection to family farms, we know that local produce tastes better, has more nutrients, helps our local economy and cuts down on pollution from transportation cost.”

Aaron Okura of Sisters Saloon expressed a similar sentiment about the market, which is so close diners can see it from the restaurant’s side windows. “We love the Sisters Farmers Market,” Okura said. The Saloon donated a gift card and other goodies to the Bike Day raffle.

“We love shopping local and keeping money circulating in our community,” Boyd said. His store, EuroSports, is located in downtown Sisters at the southeast corner of Hood and Fir Streets. There, outdoor gear sales and rentals mingle with craft beer, picnic tables and a food cart pod.

“As a retailer of 30 years in Sisters, I know that farmers markets are cost-effective for growers because they provide low fixed costs and brief periods of intense retail sales,” Boyd said. “Farmers work hard and anything that helps make their lives easier and helps them prosper is great!”

Healthy Fun, All Summer Long

Wholesome fun is on the agenda all summer long, through the end of September, at Sisters Farmers Market. Health & Wellness Day takes place July 28, featuring free talks and demonstrations from Kim Hapke, N.D., and Metabolic Maintenance, among others. Tara Seymour will offer Easy Flow Yoga at 11:30am that day (suggested donation $5-$10).

Throughout the summer, visitors enjoy a rotating showcase of music, wellness demos, talent shows, and more, funded in part by a grant from the Roundhouse Foundation. Handmade gifts are available along with microlocal produce grown just blocks from the market. Free and donation-optional activities are frequently offered by Kid Made Camp.

Market Details

Everyone is welcome to join the Market each Sunday, 11am-2pm, through the end of September. Sisters Farmers Market takes place at Fir Street Park, one block north of Cascade Avenue/Highway 20, just behind the Trail Stop Market and the green dinosaur.

Kids should bring swimsuits and towels to play in the splash pad fountains. Adults and teens can join yoga and barre classes at 11:30am on the lawn throughout July. Bring towels, optional yoga mat, sunscreen and water; suggested donation $5-$10.

sistersfarmersmarket.com