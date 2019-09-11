Tail-Wagging Fun Events Support Animals — Tricycle & Wiener Dog Races September 21

(Wiener Dog Race 2018 | Photo courtesy of Humane Society of Central Oregon)

Humane Society of Central Oregon’s annual Tricycle and Wiener Dog Races is on Saturday, September 21 starting in Downtown Bend at 1:30pm. Be sure to come down and catch the entertaining race heats.

15th Annual Wiener Dog Race

The 15th annual Wiener Dog Race is paws-down, the most fun and hilarious race in Central Oregon! The Bend Oktoberfest Wiener Dog Race is on Saturday, September 21, and is sponsored by Bend Veterinary Clinic.

Enter your Dachshund and help the homeless animals cared for by the Humane Society of Central Oregon.

Location: Downtown Bend, on Irving Avenue at Oregon Ave

The Races begin at 4pm

Day of Registration begins at 3pm

PUREBRED mini and standard Dachshunds

Proof of Rabies Vaccination Required

$10 entry fee

Tricycle Race

Calling all adults willing to hop on a tiny trike and ride to benefit the Humane Society of Central Oregon. Gather friends and go pedal-to-pedal against a friend or foe in this fun and quirky race. Be sure to catch the entertaining race heats on Saturday, September 21.

Tricycle Race begins at 1:30pm

Registration open at 12:30pm

Must be 18 years and older to compete

Limited to the first 48 competitors

Location: Downtown Bend, on Irving Ave. at Oregon Ave.

The $10 registration fee helps animals in need

bendoktoberfest.com • 541-382-2527