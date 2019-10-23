Tales of Hallow’s Eve Returns to High Desert Museum

(Photo | Courtesy of High Desert Museum)

Halloween in Central Oregon can be unpredictable depending on the forecast. But one thing everyone can count on is an old-fashioned Halloween celebration at the High Desert Museum. Tales of Hallow’s Eve will be in full swing on Saturday, October 26 from 6-8pm.

“Tales of Hallow’s Eve has become a tradition we look forward to all year long,” said Linda Evans, curator of living history. “It’s a family-friendly, safe and warm event that offers something for everyone.”

Costumes are encouraged for the evening. Families with young children will find a variety of bright games and crafts inside the Museum, including monster beanbag toss, jack-o-lantern crafts, pumpkin ice cream-making and holiday-themed storytelling.

The Museum’s permanent Spirit of the West exhibit, which takes visitors on a historical journey through the High Desert, becomes a bit haunted on this night. Museum staff from all departments don living history costumes and help bring the exhibit to life for adults and older kids after a fright. Those brave enough to enter will find it all transformed into a dark ghost town.

The Museum’s Rimrock Café will be open for the festivities and adds to the fun with treats including eyeball salad, chocolate mummies, zombie mac n’ cheese, witch’s brew, caramel apples and more.

Individual tickets for Tales of Hallow’s Eve cost $10, with a 20 percent discount for Museum Members. Children two years old and younger are free. Tickets are available in advance at highdesertmuseum.org/hallows-eve.

