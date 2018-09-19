In celebration of their tenth season, Cascadia Chamber Opera (also known as Cascadia

Concert Opera) is producing Ethan Gans-Morse and Tiziana DellaRovere’s new opera in

English, Tango of the White Gardenia. On Sunday, September 23 at 4pm,

OperaBend will host Cascadia Chamber Opera’s production at the Pinckney Center for

the Performing Arts on the campus of Central Oregon Community College in Bend. For

tickets, go to www.operabend.org. OperaBend audience members will recognize

some of the singers in this performance: Kari Burgess, Zachary Lenox, Jocelyn Claire

Thomas, David Gustafson and Karen Esquivel have all performed in OperaBend

productions in the past.

The opera is a contemporary story of the lives of six tango dancers who have come

together to dance the legendary Argentine tango. Anthony is the dance instructor who

is teaching four aspiring dancers, sharing with them the spirit of tango while he mourns

the loss of his beloved partner, Sofía. Sofía appears to guide Anthony and the young

dancers, Sandra, Jojo, Justin and Victor as they compete at the great competition. Their

lives are changed through the true lessons learned from the spirit of the dance. The

entire story is told accompanied by the sounds of the on-stage tango musicians with

beauty and the drama of the tango dancers. Featuring the voices of some of Oregon’s

top opera singers, the dancers of Ballet Fantastique, and a virtuosic instrumental

ensemble, Cascadia Chamber Opera’s production of Tango of the White Gardenia will be a performance you won’t want to miss!

In addition, Cascadia Chamber Opera is touring this production throughout Oregon at

the Lincoln City Cultural Center (world premiere and season sponsors), the Florence

Events Center, the Clatsop Community College Performing Arts Center, and Beall Hall at

the University of Oregon. For details, visit www.cascadiaconcertopera.org or check with

the box offices of the venues listed.