The Ten Tenors Sets U.S. Tour in Celebration of 20th Anniversary & Release of Wish You Were Here, #1 Album in Australia

Wednesday, March 21 at 7:30pm ~ Tower Theatre

The TEN Tenors, one of Australia’s most successful international touring acts, having performed in 29 countries to date, has announced a spring tour across the U.S. with performance dates in Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon and Washington over the course of the next two months. The tour, set to play 22 cities in 26 dates, is in celebration of the group’s 20th anniversary, and the release of Wish You Were Here, an album of material associated with iconic performs who have passed on including Prince, David Bowie, Michael Hutchence of INXS, John Lennon, Amy Winehouse, Queen’s Freddy Mercury, Roy Orbison and others.

“We were rehearsing Bowie’s “Heroes” in Melbourne for the very first time when news came to us of his death,” said TTT producer D-J Wendt. “It had a marked impact on the band and performing that song has taken on a whole new meaning. While on tour just a few months later, we learned of the loss of Prince, another monumental talent, and as 2016 continued we knew our next album should pay tribute to those artists who departed before their time. We wanted to rise about the sadness to create a musical celebration to their respective lives and legacies.” Thus, the idea behind Wish You Were Here came forth.

Fun, impressive and with enough energy to power a mid-size city, The TEN Tenors bring to the USA their explosive 20th anniversary show, straight off a stellar national tour across Australia in 2017. On the heels of that tour, the group came to the States in December of last year and toured select markets for three intensive weeks with sell-out performances in Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, New York, South Carolina and Georgia.

The Wish You Were Here tour is a journey through some of the world’s greatest hits. From classic rock anthems of Queen and Bowie through Australia’s own Jon English and Michael Hutchence, and even unique “tenorial” take material by Whitney Houston and Amy Winehouse. The tour’s repertoire is a true representation of the world’s most popular songbook. Concertgoers will experience songs ranging from Leonard Cohen’s elegiac “Hallelujah” to Michael Jackson’s soulful “The Way You Make Me Feel,” celebrating great artistry that transcends generations and genres.

The spring tour comes after last year’s sojourn across the US where the group’s eight consecutive sold-out shows at the spectacular McCallum Theatre in Palm Springs broke a thirty-year record held by the great Johnny Mathis. Over the course of just five years, the group has sold out 29 shows at the venue.

The TEN Tenors has previously released thirteen albums including the platinum smash Tenology, and the gold-certified Here’s To The Heroes. They have been a strong presence on music charts in Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand and elsewhere. In the US, they have been guests on Oprah, The Today Show and have shared bills with Andrea Bocelli, Christina Aguilera and Keith Urban, becoming one of Australia’s best-loved touring attractions. In 2016, their album Our Christmas Wish broke the Top 10 on the Billboard Classical and Classical Crossover charts, and then broke the Top 10 the following year on the Billboard Classical Catalog chart.

The TEN Tenors take Wish You Were Here on the road, across the US in February and March. The opportunity to experience the power and presence of The TEN Tenors live in concert is not one to be missed.