Terri Clark Concert at Crook County Fairgrounds

Crook County Future Farmers of America Chapter & Crook County Fairgrounds Partner in FFA Fundraiser

The Crook County FFA Chapter and Crook County Fairgrounds are teaming up to sell Terri Clark concert tickets as an FFA fundraiser to help students attend the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis in October. The Terri Clark concert is sponsored by SMAF Corporation and will be held at the Crook County Fairgrounds on Saturday, August 12 during the Crook County Fair.

Crook County FFA Chapter will receive a portion of every ticket it sells, and the top-selling student will receive two backstage passes to meet Terri Clark and her band at the Prineville, Ore., show. Terri Clark is an 8-time CCMA Entertainer of the Year, a 5-time CCMA Female Vocalist of the Year, and has sold 5 million albums and achieved Gold, Platinum, Double Platinum, and Triple Platinum status.

“We are pleased to partner with the Crook County FFA Chapter, who will be selling tickets to the Terri Clark concert and raising money to help finance their trip to the National FFA Convention,” said Crook County Fairgrounds Manager Casey Daly. “A great concert is tradition at the Crook County Fair, and booking top-notch talent like Terri Clark is something we’re proud of,” he said. “We’re also proud to be partnering with the top-notch FFA organization here in Crook County.”

“Our FFA Chapter is excited to assist the Crook County Fairgrounds to sell tickets for the Terri Clark Concert,” said Crook County FFA Advisor Dan McNary. “This is a great opportunity for our FFA members to get out and meet the community and talk about our programs and their projects,” he said. “Funds raised will enable more members of our FFA chapter to attend the National FFA Convention which is an amazing learning opportunity, and we’d like to make a good strong presence from Crook County in Indianapolis this October.”

Patrons who want to support the Crook County FFA Chapter and buy tickets to the Terri Clark concert should contact Crook County FFA at 541-416-6903 or ask a local FFA member for details.

For more details on the 2017 Crook County Fair, visit crookcountyfairgrounds.com.

Crook County Fair Terri Clark Concert Details

Date: Saturday, August 12, 6:30pm

Location: Crook County Fairgrounds Outdoor Arena

Price: $25 for General Admission, $65 for Reserved Seating

Opening Act: Local band, Countryfied

Crook County Fairgrounds

The Crook County Fairgrounds, located in Prineville, Ore., on 57 acres, were established in 1903 and are open year-round. The Fairgrounds feature a 5,500 square-foot hall for weddings, receptions, parties, banquets, business functions, auctions, and more, as well as RV spaces, dry camping sites, and 240 horse stalls. The Fairgrounds are home to the Crooked River Roundup PRCA Rodeo held in June and Horse Races held in July (both located in the 60,000 square-foot outdoor arena and race track), as well as the annual Crook County Fair held the second week of August. The Fairgrounds also features a 32,000 square-foot indoor arena which hosts many equestrian and livestock events throughout the year. For more, visit the Crook County Fairgrounds online at crookcountyfairgrounds.com and on Facebook.

Crook County FFA Chapter

The Crook County FFA is a chartered FFA Chapter of the Oregon FFA Association and the National FFA Organization. FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education. The National FFA Organization is a national youth organization of 649,355 student members as part of 7,859 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The organization is supported by 225,891 alumni members in 1,934 local FFA Alumni chapters throughout the U.S. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. The National FFA Organization operates under a federal charter granted by the 81st United States Congress and it is an integral part of public instruction in agriculture. The U.S. Department of Education provides leadership and helps set direction for FFA as a service to state and local agricultural education programs. For more, visit the National FFA Organization online at FFA.org, and the Crook County FFA Chapter on Facebook.

Terri Clark

Hailing from Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada, Terri got her start playing for tips at Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge, a honky-tonk bar across the alley from Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium. She signed with Mercury Records and emerged as a distinctive voice on the country music landscape – driving, passionate, spirited – and every bit her own woman.

The 8-time CCMA Entertainer of the Year has also taken home the CCMA Female Vocalist of the Year award five times. She has made her mark on radio with more than twenty singles, including six Number Ones in Canada and the USA – hits such as such as “Better Things To Do,” “Poor Poor Pitiful Me,” “Girls Lie Too,” and “I Just Wanna Be Mad.”

Terri has sold over five million albums and achieved Gold, Platinum, Double Platinum, and Triple Platinum status as certified by the CRIA and RIAA. She also has the honor of being the only Canadian female artist to be a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

Terri is a dynamic, no-holds-barred live performer and one of the rare female country artists capable of throwing down some impressive guitar work. Terri has toured with such superstars as Brad Paisley, Toby Keith, Brooks & Dunn, Reba McEntire, and George Strait. In addition, she continues to headline sold-out tours throughout the US and Canada. Terri’s album, Some Songs, is available now on iTunes and www.terriclark.com.