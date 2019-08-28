The Annual Breedlove Warehouse Sale

(Photo | Courtesy of Breedlove Guitar Company)

Want great deals on guitars and guitar accessories? In the mood for an exclusive factory tour? Feeling like hanging out with some awesome people?! Join us on Saturday, August 31st for our annual warehouse sale. We are pulling out all of the “hidden goods” from the warehouse, including our blemished models, prototypes and sample models. We’ll also have some wood sets and merchandise to choose from as well.

One day only, hours are 8am-3pm at 61573 American Loop in Bend.

