(Artwork above: Phoebe at Bluebird by Ian Factor)

Franklin Crossing features Ian Factor’s paintings, The Baristas of Bend, August 30 to September 30. The artist will attend the public opening on September 7 from 5-8pm.

On Friday, September 14 from 4-7pm, Factor presents a live, portrait painting demonstration in the Franklin Crossing Atrium. He will discuss his process, materials, the current exhibition and take questions from the audience. The public event is complimentary.

In The Baristas of Bend, the artist presents recent oil paintings celebrating individuals who the artist identifies as some of the “unsung heroes of today’s social structure.”

He notes, “For many, the first person seen during the day is the barista …their positive attitude and friendly conversation, accompanying that early morning energy cup, is integral to many people’s daily ritual.” The exhibition’s theme speaks to the artist’s experience – devoting breaks in studying or teaching to sitting in coffee shops and cafes, sketching.

Factor’s advanced art education led to New York and an MFA in painting, drawing and sculpture from the New York Academy of Art in New York City graduating in 2014, magna cum laude. Syracuse University, New York, granted his BFA, awarded cum laude in 1991.

In addition to painting, his extensive work teaching led to recently founding the Bend Academy of Art where he serves as director and lead instructor, as well as teaching fine art at COCC. He previously served as assistant instructor of painting to noted artist, Everett Kinstler, at the National Academy of Art & Art Students League in New York City.

His work abroad encompasses: Visiting Professor, Painting and Illustration, Guangxi Arts University in Nanning, China; Visiting Professor, Anatomy and Figure Drawing, Altos de Chavon Art & Design School in the Dominican Republic and at Parson’s School of Design in New York City. He also served as director, painting program and professor of drawing at the Siena School for Liberal Arts, Siena Art Institute, Italy, and other respected locations.

The artist’s solo exhibitions include: Drawing Near, COCC, Bend; Recent Work, The Marblehead Arts Association, Marblehead, MA; New Works from Italy, Portugal, NYC, Gallery 55, Natick, MA; Recent Paintings, The Copley Society of Art, Boston, MA; and, Florentine Portraits, Ciberia Gallery, Florence, Italy, with many others.

Among his selected invitational group exhibitions are: Special Invitational Exhibition, New Britain Museum of American Art, New Britain, CT; Take Home a Nude, Sotheby’s, NYC; Winter and the Holidays, Salmagundi Club, NYC; Artist’s Fellowship – 150th Anniversary Exhibition, The National Arts Club, NYC; and, Hall of Fame Portraits, The Players Club, NYC.

Factor’s work appears in noted public and private collections including: the Uffizi Gallery (Ufficio della Belle Arti), Florence, Italy; The National Arts Club, NYC; Random House Publishing, NYC; and Burton Snowboards Inc., Burlington, VT. International publications including Vogue, Fine Art Connoisseur and American Art Collector featured his art.