The Big Burn —Movie about the Largest Wildfire in America to be Shown Followed by a Panel Discussion

(The Big Burn | Photo courtesy of Discover Your Forest)

The Big Burn, the true story of the largest forest fire in America and its aftermath will be shown in Sisters followed by a panel discussion and dialogue with specialists on history and fire management in the Pacific Northwest.

The event is free and will be held at The Belfry, 302 N Main, in Sisters on Thursday, September 26. Doors for the event will open at 6pm with the movie beginning at 6:30pm. Seating will be limited to the first 200 arrivals. Food and beverages will be available for purchase from The Belfry.

The PBS film is the true story of wildfire in the summer of 1910, which burned more than three million acres in 36 hours at the peak of fire season. The Big Burn tells an epic story, paints a moving portrait of the people who lived it and offers a cautionary tale for our time.

discoveryourforest.org