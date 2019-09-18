The BIG Dream Gathering is Designed to Inspire

(Photo | Pexels)

What is your big dream? Everyone has one, but sometimes it’s hard to define, and even harder to see how to make that dream a reality. Are you ready to get inspired and get clear on your big dream?

On September 25 from 6-7:30pm, The BIG Dream Gathering is happening at Central Oregon Community College in Bend. The BIG Dream Gathering is an interactive event that helps people write down their big dreams, and then start to make them come true. It’s open to the public, and free of charge.

Mitch Matthews, creator of The BIG Dream Gathering, is the keynote speaker for the event. Matthews will present his story and the strategies he uses to build a plan to achieve any goal. Breakout sessions after the presentation allow guests to write down their dreams, get feedback from others, and share their ideas.

The event will be held in Wille Hall at COCC. Anyone in the community can attend, free of charge. Registration begins at 5:45pm.

The BIG Dream Gathering event is sponsored by the High Desert Education Service District, Central Oregon Community College, Mid-Oregon Credit Union, Central Oregon Disability Network and Better Together.

codsn.org