The Cascade Chorale Goes Country!

The Cascade Chorale is kicking up its collective heels in this fun tribute to some of our country’s greatest music with selections from Bob Seger, Bob Dylan, John Denver, The Eagles, O, Brother Where Art Thou and so much more. And to boot, the Chorale is kickstarting it’s FUNDRISER Campaign. No, that’s not a typo, the Chorale is embarking on a capital fundraiser to purchase safer performance platforms to support the Chorale’s mission to make choral music accessible to everyone in the Central Oregon community.

Mark your calendars for these concerts benefiting the FUNDRISER Campaign on Friday, May 17 at 7pm and Saturday May 18 at 3pm at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road. The performances will showcase the musical talents of the Cascade Chorale and instrumentalists from the Central Oregon community.

The Cascade Chorale, a community chorus, is part of the music department at Central Oregon Community College. Our members range from experienced choristers who have sung with the Chorale for decades, as well as members that have just recently graduated from high school. The Cascade Chorale has been under the direction of James Knox since 2004, and averages 75 talented singers.

Friday, May 17 @ 7pm

Saturday, May 18 @ 3pm

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road

cascadechorale.org