(Photo courtesy of Central Oregon Saturday Market)

Where the Seller is the Maker

Forty-four years ago, a small handful of local artists started gathering together once a month in Drake Park to share, display and sell their own handmade items. This little group has evolved into The Central Oregon Saturday Market, a nonprofit organization that continues to advertise, promote and provide an open-air marketplace for local talent to gather at an affordable price. Now a wide variety of artists, craftspeople, musicians and food vendors meet weekly in Downtown Bend across from the Public Library on Saturdays from 10am-4pm, Memorial Day thru Labor Day.

Many people with various talents have established their starts at The Central Oregon Saturday Market then go on to build their own prosperous local businesses. Other artists are trying to supplement their incomes or help pay for their hobbies so they can continue to make and share their passion. It is a market for professional artisans, as well as beginners aspiring to develop their skills while displaying and selling their products.

This summer we are lucky to have an awesome local musician, Richard Taelour playing and singing every Saturday afternoon. A wide variety of other local talent, not just music, perform in the mornings.

Taquizas “El Nava” is serving authentic tacos and burritos made with a wide variety of meats and or veggies and amazing breakfast burritos all day long.

We also contribute to our community by supporting and giving exposure to dozens of other local non-profits from Chimp’s Inc. to The Boys and Girls Club. This year we are supporting Street Dog Heroes, an animal rescue group that saves animals from all around the world and a group that trains Service Dogs and Therapy Dogs called Pals with Paws. Last weekend all the wonderful dogs and cats from Mexico that we brought to our Community Booth were adopted.

The primary goals of all Central Oregon Saturday Market decisions and rules have always been to support the “Where the Maker is the Seller” philosophy and to contribute to our community.

Please join us in celebrating 44 years of local talent every Saturday at our family friendly gathering of Central Oregon’s artists and crafters, plus live music, food and so much more. Check us out on Facebook or call (541) 420-9015.