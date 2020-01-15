The Friends of Redmond Library Hosting Moving Sale This Week

(Image | Courtesy of The Friends of Redmond Library)

The Friends of Redmond Library will hold a Moving Sale today, tomorrow and Friday, January 15-17, from 10am to 4:30pm.

All remaining books in the bookshop will be on sale for $1.00 or less.

This will be the FINAL book sale for the Friends Bookshop in the Redmond Library. After nearly 25 years in the library, the Friends Bookshop is moving to a new location.

The NEW Friends Bookshop will be located at 531 NW Elm Street, Redmond, in the Redmond Bazaar Building. The new hours will be Tuesday through Saturday, 10am to 6pm.

Please join us for this final Redmond Library book sale and be sure to visit the NEW FRIENDS BOOKSHOP in the Redmond Bazaar opening February 4.

redmondfol.org