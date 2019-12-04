The Haven Hosts its First Holiday Pop Up Gift Fair December 14

On Saturday, December 14, 10am-3pm, The Haven is opening its doors to over 25 of Central Oregon’s most talented artists to feature their work in The Haven’s inaugural holiday pop up gift fair. The diversity of products to be showcased in the Haven’s distinctive festive spaces include gorgeous jewelry, original handbags, hats, body care, baskets, green cleaners, local authors, fine art, CBD products and more. Featured artisans include Justicia Jewelry, Tiklara Crystal, Woven with Intention and Wilde Haus, to name a few.

Hot beverages and snacks will be available, and local food cart Nonna’s Cucina will be on site, offering their signature ravioli and other delicious items for purchase. ROVE, a mobile footcare truck by Soul Footbar will also be available to offer mini foot massages. Donations for coffee and snacks will be applied towards gifts for our five Boys and Girls Club families, and coats or blankets for Shepherd’s House are welcome as well.

The Haven is one of Central Oregon’s newest coworking space located high above the Deschutes River with 11,000 feet of space designed with a residential feel to accommodate the majority of members in a flex workspace environment, and in a variety of private offices and dedicated desks. The Haven opened September 2019, and offers a rich array of programs and amenities to support members’ work-life balance. Some of the most beautiful meeting spaces are among those The Haven has available for conferences and retreats, as well.

worklifehaven.com