The High Desert Museum is Back in Action!

(Photos | Courtesy of the High Desert Museum)

The High Desert Museum is open! Rediscover what you love about the museum, from engaging exhibits to alluring wildlife.

Admission capacity is limited, and we are offering timed tickets for purchase online. Click here for more information. Tickets are for sale up to one week in advance. Once you’re in the museum, enjoy your visit at your own pace.

We look forward to seeing you very soon!

A QUIET TIME AT THE MUSEUM

With the reopening of the High Desert Museum comes the return of Museum and Me on Saturday, June 27 from 5-8pm. It’s a quieter time for children and adults who experience physical, intellectual and/or social disabilities to enjoy the museum after hours.

See the museum’s newest exhibits and revisit your favorites!

MUSEUM AND ME

Saturday, June 27

5-8pm

FREE for individuals, family and friends

Register Here: highdesertmuseum.org/events/museum-and-me-june

highdesertmuseum.org