The High Desert Theater Presents Medium Rare

(Cast of Medium Rare | Photo courtesy of High Desert Community Theater Guild)

The High Desert Community Theater Guild will be performing Medium Rare, a Three-Act farce, by Steve Hogue. Produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service, Inc.

Harry and Bunny Polk are excited to move into their newly purchased home, but they are a bit concerned when the previous owners exit quickly and leave no forwarding address. What or WHO have they left behind? Are there giant rats in the basement or did they leave granny? Who are these ladies in the living room at 6:30am???

All Harry wants to do is shake off some pressure. Chaos reigns as Bunny and Harry try to get rid of granny, her gentleman caller and everything that comes with her.

Performances are March 21, 22, 23 at 7pm and March 24 at 2pm at the Madras Performing Arts Center Located at 412 SE Buff Street, Madras. Tickets are available at the Culver City Hall and the Madras Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce.

mpac.509j.net