The Iconic Tower Theatre Turns 80

(Photos | Courtesy of Tower Theatre)

Celebrate Every Wednesday Night in March

Celebrate the 80th birthday of Central Oregon’s iconic Tower Theatre every Wednesday evening throughout the month of March. The celebration features vintage concessions specials, 1940s cartoon and newsreels and a special homage to the Tower and its place in Central Oregon over the years. Plus, Supporting Sponsor Immersion Brewing will unveil its small-batch Tower birthday brew! “The staff and I have had fun digging through old photos and newspaper clippings. We’ve come a long way. There is a lot to celebrate as a venue, but even more so as a community,” said Ray Solley, Executive Director of the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation.

Movie Fun Facts:

Casablanca — Ingrid Bergman was a few inches taller than Humphrey Bogart, and oftentimes he wore platform shoes, stood on boxes and sat on pillows. Screening Wednesday, March 4 at 7pm.

The Philadelphia Story — MGM movie execs cast A-listers Cary Grant and James Stewart because they didn’t trust in Katharine Hepburn’s mass appeal. Screening Wednesday, March 11 at 7pm.

The Maltese Falcon — “Fat Man” is what Sam Spade and others call Kasper Gutman in the movie, and it’s what inspired Manhattan Project physicist Robert Serber when he named the atomic bombs during WWII. Screening Wednesday, March 18 at 7pm.

Gone with the Wind — Hattie McDaniel was the first African-American to win an Academy Award, a Supporting Actress Oscar, for her performance as Mammy. Screening Wednesday, March 25 at 7pm.

There’s more where that came from — join the celebrations to learn more behind-the-scenes Tower Theatre and movie trivia! Doors open at 6pm for all showings.

These screenings are presented by the Tower Theatre Foundation and sponsored by Bend Surgery Center with additional support from Central Oregon Radiology Associates, Salvesen Homes, Hasson Company Realtors, Immersion Brewing, Riverside Animal Hospital and First Interstate Bank. Performance Sponsor is Sally Russell.

Tickets are $1 and are on sale now. Membership, program information and individual and group tickets are available at the box office (835 NW Wall Street), by phone (541-317-0700) or online at towertheatre.org. Details on events are also at facebook.com/TheTowerTheatre.

The nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation owns and operates the historic stage in downtown Bend. The Foundation’s mission is to be the leading performing arts organization, providing cultural and education programs that make an essential contribution to Central Oregon’s lifestyle and strengthen the community.

towertheatre.org