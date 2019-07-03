The Last Jews in Berlin Is Now an Audio Book!

(The Last Jews in Berlin Just Released as an Audiobook)

If you haven’t yet read my father Leonard Gross’s riveting The Last Jews in Berlin, you can now listen to the just-published audio version. This critically acclaimed account of twelve Jews who went underground in Nazi Berlin—and survived—became a New York Times bestseller when it was first published and was called “consummately suspenseful” by the Los Angeles Times.

Of the 160,000 Jews who made their homes in Berlin in 1933, only 1,000 managed to stay alive during the war, defying not only the Gestapo, but those who would turn them in to the Nazis in order to save themselves. The stories of the twelve individuals featured in this book, who managed to hide in plain sight while evading their would-be captors, is the stuff that thrillers are made of. Except these harrowing events feature real people.

Their tales of courage and perseverance are nothing short of inspiring. So is the fact that The Last Jews in Berlin continues to impact people four years after my father’s death and 17 years after his book’s original publication.

If you haven’t read it yet, I urge you to pick up a copy or download the new audio. Then let me know what you think.

