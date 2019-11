(Photos | Courtesy of Redmond Chamber of Commerce)

Santa’s elves delivered his mailbox this morning, which can only mean one thing! The show must go on! The Starlight Parade will commence as planned this Saturday, November 30, at 5pm. Be sure to bundle up, bring some hot cocoa, drop off your letters to Santa, find the perfect gift at our downtown shops and welcome the holiday season to Redmond in style!

visitredmondoregon.com