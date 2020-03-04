The Small Glories, Emily Scott Robinson & River Whyless Join the 2020 Sisters Folk Festival Lineup

(Photos | Courtesy of Sisters Folk Festival)

Here are the most recent additions to the 2020 Sisters Folk Festival lineup. Be sure to follow Sisters Folk Festival on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for up-to-date information. Click on the artist name for more info.

Roots powerhouse duo The Small Glories are Cara Luft and JD Edwards, a musical tour-de-force partnership planted on the Canadian Prairies. With a stage banter striking a unique balance between slapstick and sermon, these veteran singer-songwriters have a way of making time disappear; rooms shrink and audiences feel as though they are right there on the stage with the band — writing the songs, living the songs, performing the songs.

Named one of Rolling Stone’s “Ten New Country and Americana Artists to Watch in 2019,” Emily Scott Robinson received critical acclaim from Billboard, No Depression and American Songwriter for the stories captured on her debut album, Traveling Mercies. Robinson performed on the main stage of the prestigious Telluride Bluegrass Festival as winner of the 2018 Telluride Troubadour Contest.

Six years, two albums and countless gigs after first forming as a band, River Whyless, the North Carolina-bred folk-rock outfit, has discovered that their evolution is a subtle but monumentally important one. Deep in the throes of writing and recording their bold new album, Kindness, A Rebel, the four musicians have reached a necessary and collective understanding: This band is their lifeblood, their family and their love.

To purchase tickets to the festival, please click eventbrite.com.

