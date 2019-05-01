The Subdudes Debut at The Tower

(The Subdudes | Photo courtesy of the Tower Theatre)

Thursday, May 16 at 7:30pm the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation welcomes to the stage New Orleans based Americana roots and “swamp rock” veterans, The Subdudes. Over the course of 25 years and ten albums, the Subdudes have quietly become one of America’s national music treasures with live performances showcasing their fusion of blues, gospel, funk, and R&B along with their own vocal harmony. Led by singer/guitarist Tommy Malone and accordionist, John Magnie, The Subdudes draw most of their inspiration from the sounds of their native New Orleans, and their sound is also notable for the band’s substitution of a tambourine player, Steve Amedée, for a drummer.

“If the Subdudes’ music were a fruit, it would be a bunch of red grapes eaten out of season: robustly flavored, composed of taut clusters of sound loosely arranged that left to mull a bit induce a mild intoxication,” wrote Rolling Stone. “This is New Orleans R&B at its most swinging, with touches of barroom blues, gospel-inspired harmonies, rock and country rhythms and, very simply, some fine playing.” So come enjoy the sounds of authentic New Orleans “swamp rock” and hits Papa Dukie and The Mud People, All The Time In The World and Need Somebody,” to name a few.

What: The Subdudes

Tickets: Reserved Seating $17, $27, $37 (Plus $3 preservation fee)

When: Thursday, May 16 at 7:30pm

Where: Tower Theatre – 835 NW Wall Street – Bend, Oregon

541-317-0700 or TowerTheatre.org