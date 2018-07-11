The Guerilla Shakespeare Company, in association with Stage Right Productions, are proud to present their 3rd annual Summer Shakespeare production: The Taming of the Shrew by William Shakespeare.

From the same team that brought the 2015 production of Macbeth, this year the play is set in post war America with a vibrant new twist on a classic piece.

Directed by Danielle Herron with Clinton K. Clark as Petruchio, Kit Foreman as Katharina, Cayla Clark as Bianca, Chase Johnston as Lucentio and Alastair Jaques as Tranio.

The story follows Lucentio as he and his man, Tranio, arrive in Padua and he nearly immediately falls for beautiful and fair Bianca. He wants to woo her but there’s a problem: Bianca’s shrewish sister Katharina whom their father has vowed must be married before her. Enter Petruchio, whom Bianca’s suitors pay for his services is marrying “Katherine the Curst” and taming the Shrew! But will he be able to?

This is an outdoor production and occurs rain or shine. Seating is festival-style; Please bring low slung chairs, blankets, etc.

Tickets available at bendticket.com. $15 advance, $17 at the door. Children 10 and under free.

July 19 & 20 at Deschutes Historical Society and Museum at 7:30pm

July 21 at Fir Street Park in Sisters at 7:30pm

July 22 at Compass Park at 2pm

July 26 & 27 at Deschutes Memorial Gardens at 7:30pm

July 28 at Maragas Winery at 7:30pm