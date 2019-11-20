The Tower & Bend Radio Group Host Christmas Movie Nights

(Graphic | Courtesy of Tower Theatre)

The Goody’s Chocolate Film Series Benefits Ronald McDonald House

Looking for Friday night plans over the holidays? Look no further — The Tower Theatre Foundation and Bend Radio Group have you taken care of! Join us for The Goody’s Chocolate Film Series, featuring holiday laughs, costume contests, seasonal sentiments, a toy drive, and — of course — four classic Christmas films.

The festivities begin Friday, November 22 at 7pm with a screening of The Santa Clause featuring Tim Allen and his hilarious journey to save Christmas with his son. Then, on Friday, November 29 at 7pm, grab the family and come laugh at the Griswolds as they strive to gift-wrap the “perfect Christmas” as only they know how. Friday, December 6 at 7pm, join Ralphie on his quest for his ideal present, a Red Ryder BB gun, during A Christmas Story. And don’t miss Will Ferrell wrap up the laughs Friday, December 13 at 7pm in Elf, a story about candy canes, maple syrup, innocence and Christmas cheer.

The Tower Theatre Foundation and Bend Radio Group have joined with Ronald McDonald House Charities to collect gifts for families with seriously ill children. This holiday season, the goal is to fill the Bend House’s “Treasure Chest.” Every child served by the Ronald McDonald House gets to pick a toy from the Treasure Chest, regardless of the time of year. This toy drive will help keep the Treasure Chest full all year and lift kids’ spirits while they’re far from home.​​ Bring a new, unwrapped toy and receive raffle tickets to win other cool prizes! This year, the Goody’s Chocolate Film Series is sponsored by Tan Republic, Avid Cider and Columbia Bank.

Tickets are on sale now. Membership, program information and individual and group tickets are available at the box office (835 NW Wall Street), by phone (541-317-0700) or online (towertheatre.org). Details on events are also at facebook.com/TheTowerTheatre.

The nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation owns and operates the historic stage in downtown Bend. The Foundation’s mission is to be the leading performing arts organization, providing cultural and education programs that make an essential contribution to Central Oregon’s lifestyle and strengthen the community.

What: The Santa Clause, a collaboration with 100.7 The Mix

1h 35m Rated PG

Tickets: Reserved Seating $10, $15

When: Friday, November 22 at 7pm

Where: Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall Street, Bend

What: Christmas Vacation, A collaboration with 92.9FM

1h 37m Rated PG-13

Tickets: Reserved Seating $10, $15

When: Friday, November 29 at 7pm

Where: Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall Street, Bend

What: A Christmas Story, A collaboration with 102.9 KSJJ

1h 35m Rated PG

Tickets: Reserved Seating $10, $15

When: Friday, December 6 at 7pm

Where: Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall Street, Bend

What: Elf, a collaboration with Power 94

1h 35m Rated PG-13

Tickets: Reserved Seating $10, $15

When: Friday, December 13 at 7pm

Where: Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall Street, Bend

towertheatre.org • 541-317-0700