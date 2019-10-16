The Tower Takes to the River: Musical Collaborations from Memphis and New Orleans to the Deschutes

(Photo | By Ari Strauss Photography)

The nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation presents a special journey featuring rare collaborations of harmony and heritage by top musicians from Memphis, New Orleans and Central Oregon. The initiative began with a 2014 documentary by musician and director Martin Shore tracking three generations of Mississippi Delta players recording a historic new album. That undertaking grew to include live concerts with multiple, legendary artists. Now, the Tower Theatre premieres the live and recorded versions, adding its exclusive and uniquely regional musical twist — a day trip outing called Take Me to the River – Deschutes.

Producer Shore is convinced this community-based, multi-media approach “will bring history to life and foster deeper understanding and respect for all musical cultures, genders and generations.”

The two remaining events in this collaboration continue with the outing presented by Wanderlust Tours. This event takes you to the Deschutes River on Sunday, October 20 from 11am – 5 pm. Experience firsthand how the natural world inspires the artistic urge during a four-mile canoe journey, culminating with a private concert in La Pine State Park by local bands Dry Canyon Trio, Devil’s Duo and Alicia Viani & Mark Karwan. More information about this one-of-kind excursion is available at wanderlusttours.com.

The series concludes with a live presentation on the Tower stage Tuesday, October 22 at 7:30pm with Take Me to the River – New Orleans. Three generations of Crescent City legends lead a colorful cross-cultural trip straight to the Southern heart of the bayou blues. The evening features individual and joint performances by Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Dumpstaphunk’s Ivan and Ian Neville, guitarist Walter “Wolfman” Washington, Mardi Gras Big Chief Monk Boudreaux and Tipitina’s Romeo Bougereof the 9th Ward Hunters. In a room full of this much soul, it will be hard to stay in your seat!

These performances are presented by the Tower Theatre Foundation and sponsored by Bend Surgery Center with additional support from Central Oregon Radiology Associates, Salvesen Homes, Hasson Company Realtors, Immersion Brewing, Riverside Animal Hospital and First Interstate Bank. Performance Sponsor is Wanderlust Tours. Tickets are on sale now. Membership, program information and individual and group tickets are available at the box office (835 NW Wall), by phone (541-317-0700) or online (towertheatre.org). Details on events are also at facebook.com/TheTowerTheatre.

The nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation owns and operates the historic stage in downtown Bend. The foundation’s mission is to be the leading performing arts organization, providing cultural and education programs that make an essential contribution to Central Oregon’s lifestyle and strengthen the community.

