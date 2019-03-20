The Tower Theatre’s Own Kind of March Madness

(Recycled Percussion | Photo courtesy of Tower Theatre)

The Tower Theatre Foundation presents their own version of March Madness this Spring featuring a myriad of musical offerings sure to get your heart pumping.

Hot off the Vegas strip, America’s Got Talent finalists, Recycled Percussion, make a bang when they take the stage Thursday, March 21 featuring their unique “junk rock.” Combining heavy metal, punk, pop and hip-hop, it’s an interactive experience featuring instruments made up of items you’re more likely to find at a junkyard than in a band room, including power tools, car parts, and vacuums. PLUS, audience members get their own drumsticks so they can jam along too!

The party continues when the Bumper Jacksons come to town Tuesday, March 26. The brassy seven-piece band comes in hot and sweet, painting America’s story from the streets of New Orleans to Appalachian hollers in a bluesy fusion of Roots Jazz and Country Swing. Picture an old-time barn dance featuring roadhouse drinking songs, delicate waltzes, and powerhouse vocals. We’re removing the first three rows for dancing, because everyone’s invited to this party.

Thursday, March 21 at 7:30pm

Recycled Percussion

Tickets: Reserved Seating $22, $32, $42 (Plus $3 preservation fee)

Tuesday, March 26 at 7:30pm

Bumper Jacksons

Tickets: Reserved Seating $17, $27, $32 (Plus $3 preservation fee)

towertheatre.org • facebook.com/TheTowerTheatre • 541-317-0700