The Travelin’ McCourys Light Up The Tower

(Photo courtesy of Tower Theatre)

Monday, November 26 at 7:30pm The Travelin’ McCourys will set fire to the stage with their arsenal of burning bluegrass. The performance is presented by the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation and promises to be overflowing with inventive bluegrass and stellar musicianship. The McCoury brothers were born into the tradition, and spent many years on the road with their dad, Del. However, The Travelin’ McCourys have never been a band to limit themselves to one genre, they’re always looking for inspiration beyond the banjo, and that’s why Rolling Stone described them as, “A sublime combination of rock and bluegrass, contemporary and classic, old and young.” This innovative thinking has allowed them collaborations with a host of impressive names, including, The Allman Brothers, Phish, Dierks Bentley and Keller Williams, to name a few.

That’s not all! Opening the evening is a set from The Jacob Jolliff Band. Jacob is a Northwest native widely recognized as the mandolin player for Yonder Mountain String Band. His group features long-time partner-in-crime and Grand Master Fiddle Champion, Alex Hargreaves, his all-time favorite picking buddy Stash Wyslouch on guitar and Portland jazz champion Jeff Picker on bass. It’ll be a high-energy set featuring progressive roots music sure to heat things up.

All tickets are on sale now. Membership, program information and individual and group tickets are available at the box office (835 NW Wall), by phone (541-317-0700) or online (www.towertheatre.org). Details on events are also at facebook.com/TheTowerTheatre.

The Travelin’ McCourys with special guest Jacob Jolliff Band

Monday, November 26 at 7:30pm

Tickets: Reserved Seating $27, $37, $42 (plus $3 preservation fee)

Tower Theatre 835 NW Wall Street Bend, OR

www.towertheatre.org