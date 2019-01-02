The Ultimate Valentine’s Day Musical Dinner

(Photo Above, Courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival)

Treat Returns to Sunriver with Superstar Talent

It is hard to find a more perfect way to celebrate Valentine’s with your special person than attending Sunriver Music Festival’s Annual Valentine’s Dinner & Concert, Thursday, February 14 in Sunriver’s historic Great Hall. The evening begins with a hosted Happy Hour at 5pm, a gourmet-crafted four-course dinner at 5:45pm, followed by a full concert.

“This year we are featuring two acclaimed artists – pianist and composer Michael Allen Harrison and inspirational vocalist Julianne Johnson,” states Festival Executive Director Pam Beezley. “Tickets always go fast for this romantic evening of great food and music.”

Delivering music from the heart, Michael Allen Harrison has enjoyed a three-decade career as composer, songwriter and pianist. He is best-known for his magical piano solo performances and recordings. Since releasing his first album in 1986, Michael has released over 50 albums sharing his wide variety of composing styles. His musical genius crosses many different genres, from classical contemporary to new age/world and smooth jazz.

Vocalist Julianne Johnson is a GRAMMY® nominated recording artist, actress, teacher, preacher, and director. Her enormous talent and ability to connect deeply with her audiences has captivated Portland area audiences for decades. She is a music director at Portland Community College and in her spare time gives back by teaching youth.

Through their collaborative performances, Michael and Julianne have shared the stage with such notables as Jerry Lewis, President George H.W. Bush, Vice President Al Gore, Tom Selleck, Gregory Hines, Martin Sheen, The Temptations, plus a host of others.

Come on your own or bring your friends. Tables for two and eight are available. Tickets are $80 per person. Historically, tickets go quickly, so call the Festival Ticket Office 541-593-9310, email tickets@sunrivermusic.org or go online www.sunrivermusic.org to make your Valentine’s Day memorable.