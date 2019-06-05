The Venardos Circus in Redmond June 13-23 at Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center

(Photo | Courtesy of Venardos Circus)

The Venardos Circus, a unique Broadway-Style Circus is coming to Redmond with performances running June 13-23 at Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way. Created by former Ringling Bros. Ringmaster Kevin Venardos (veh-NARR-dos) in 2014, the Venardos Circus wraps world-class animal-free circus acts into a Broadway musical-style format dubbed The American Circus with the heart of a Broadway Show.

Guests can expect to be transported back in time to the center ring of a centuries-old tradition; but one that has been reinvented for the next generation. With an amazing assortment of aerialists, acrobats, juggling, hand-balancing/contortion, comedy, daredevilry, magic, musical production and much more, this amazing Circus experience will truly delight adults and kids of all ages. Venardos Circus proudly features its own custom-made big-top, a classic red-and-white striped tent, with an intimate feel and limited seating. The circus performers also are the crew in this 15-person traveling tour who are completely self-contained, much with the original circus tradition.

“Circus is part of America’s cultural fabric and we want to keep that tradition alive for generations to come,” explained Ringmaster Kevin Venardos. “We look forward to bringing our Broadway-style circus show to the Central Oregon area!”

An interactive pre-show party begins one hour before each show time with opportunities to meet the cast, snap selfies and play games. Classic circus treats like popcorn, cotton candy, lemonade and more are available. The main event lasts approximately 90 minutes, with a brief intermission. Complete show schedule available at VenardosCircus.com.

General Admission Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for youth under 12 yrs. Babes in arms are free with a paying adult (24 months and younger). Premium Reserved seating is priced from $35 to $45.

Liveyourcircusdream.com • VenardosCircus.com