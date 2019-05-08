(Denise and Michael Bryant of The Wooden Jewel | Photo courtesy of The Wooden Jewel)

The Wooden Jewel, located on Bond Street in Downtown Bend, opened last December and showcases a unique blend of hand crafted designer jewelry, wood carvings and fine art. They have a wide variety of artwork from local, regional and international artists. The gallery also showcases an amazing array of hand crafted designer jewelry made from many unique precious materials and created by local, regional and international designers.

Denise and Michael have been involved in fine arts since 2000. Michael has been a sculptor since the late 90s. Denise previously operated the Painted Pony gallery in Big Sky Montana, while Michael was a full-time sculptor. Since then, Denise has become a gemologist and her husband Michael is now an international award-winning sculptor. They moved the Wooden Jewel after six years in Sunriver to Downtown Bend, which has given them the opportunity to showcase a wider array of artwork and jewelry.

Every First Friday The Wooden Jewel features a guest artist who demonstrates their craft. Come in and see the wide variety of fine jewelry and art.

Join them June 7 on First Friday for their grand opening celebration.

thewoodenjewel.com