The Writer’s Workout Class Being Offered Online

A writing class that was originally going to be offered in the AtLiberty theater space has been moved to be an online offering. Here’s the description:

Spring Writing Group: The Writer’s Workout

Connect with other creatives in an online writing group. Unpack the stories of your life while building key writing skills, with particular emphasis on description and dialogue. Open to all experience levels. Classes will be held online via Zoom. Instructions for logging on will be sent upon registration.

March 24 – April 28

Tuesday evenings, 6-8pm

$125

Register here: sarahcyr.com/blog/2020/2/18/the-writers-workout

