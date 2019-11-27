These Visions Aren’t of Sugar Plums: Redmond High Presents Student-Directed One Acts

(Graphic | Courtesy of Redmond High School)

These Visions Aren’t of Sugar Plums is an end-of-term event showcasing the creative work of students in Redmond High’s theatre classes. Thematically linked but tonally distinct, the two short plays explore childrens’ tales gone awry. Audiences can expect somber symbolism from the first act, and good old-fashioned silliness from the second.

RHS seniors Trevor Leeper and Sean Reeves co-direct In the Forest Grim, by playwright Cate Fricke. Thespians Carl Youngstrom and Riley Lowery play Hansel and Gretel. The siblings are stalked by a dream-hungry witch (junior Macayla Stevens) who feeds on their nightmares, which take the form of four of the Grimm brothers’ most menacing tales. Described by Leeper as “elegantly eerie,” this fear-inspiring fairy tale runs for approximately 60 minutes.

The second act features the comedy Elf on a Shelf Must Die, written by Don Zolidis. Junior Jasmine Keys directs this Tarantino-esque Christmas caper, in which two XBox-obsessed kids accidentally murder an elf their parents bought to spy on them, then race against the clock to bring their tiny victim back to life before Santa finds out. This tongue-in-cheek holiday parody runs approximately 30 minutes.

The student directors and principal actors are members of the RHS Acting Lab class, which offers experienced students an opportunity to practice and explore various acting styles. Joining them on stage is an elf army that’s portrayed by Foundations of Theatre students, many of whom will be making their stage debut. Props and set pieces are also designed and created by students in Foundations, a class that introduces all aspects of theatre to students who are new to the art.

Performance information is as follows:

December 5 – 7 at 7pm

December 7 matinee at 2pm

Tickets: $3 (students, seniors), $5 general admission

Purchase online at rhs.redmondschools.org or at the door

Both plays are produced in special arrangement with Stage Partners (yourstagepartners.com). Total running time, including intermission, is approximately 1:45 minutes.

rhs.redmondschools.org