We live in a world where social etiquette is a thing. Social etiquette applies to the casino too. It’s easy to make mistakes when you’re going into a casino for the first time, but with this handy guide, you’ll know what you need to, including the best roulette strategies before entering a casino.

Don’t worry too much about going into a casino for the first time. Equally, don’t worry if you already enjoy Casino Games and go to a casino often, and after reading this realise you may not have known certain things. Even the most seasoned casino pro will make mistakes in a casino.

A casino is a place of fun that’s free from judgment, above all. Everybody in a casino just wants to unwind, and hopes to win some cash, and you’re only human – at the end of the day, all in the same boat. Aside from the obvious things one must know before entering a casino, here’s the low-down you need before you step inside.

There is a dress code

Before you think about entering a casino, you should know one of the things that you need to check off your list is having the right attire. Don’t be offended either, it’s nice to dress up and go out somewhere from time to time. And, you don’t even need to really go all out with it anyway – unless you want to.

There are dress codes in society for pretty much everything. Going to the gym? Better stick some workout gear on. Going for a walk? Better don some jeans and a jumper, casual is key here. Some things require a dress code – for instance if you’re going to a night club. Other times, like walking the dog, we have a dress code as it’s just the social norm.

The same thing applies when you’re going to enjoy Card games in a casino. Across the world there is a universal code of conduct in a casino and this applies even to an Online casino (minus the dress code, but sweats are appropriate there.) How you dress is largely the same from one land-based casino to the next. For example, men need to dress formally, with no open-toe footwear and no beachwear.

You can’t wear a hat

Don’t be that person. A mistake people often make before entering a casino is wearing a hat. We’re sorry to be the ones to tell you this, but you’re not Ryan Gosling trying to avoid the paparazzi, there’s no need for a hat in this place. Hats and anything that conceals the face is prohibited for good reason.

A casino is a place that has a lot of cash going about, and if you’re wearing something that will conceal the face it’s going to look suspicious. There are security cameras with high-tech software in place to record all areas inside a casino that spots cheaters and any potential threats to peace, like robbers. Casino security is tight to say the least.

Which makes sense, as the amount of money that’s in a land-based casino is pretty astounding, so anything that might block someone’s identity has to be banned. Why would you want to anyway? A casino is a place where you can find the latest Card games, Roulette options and enjoy a Blackjack game or two. It’s not a fashion show. (Not all the time anyway.)

Children aren’t allowed

This might be a clear one, but it has happened before. Children aren’t allowed in a casino for obvious reasons – of course, if there’s an event in the casino and you’re allowed to bring the kids along, that’s fine. In most cases though, it is not.

There have been instances where players have assumed that they are allowed to bring their children onto the floor of the casino. It’s an embarrassing and costly mistake because you will be asked to leave if you do this. A casino is a place to unwind and it’s seen as a sophisticated space, and as a result players should respect the rules.

This also ties into another social norm of a casino. Don’t be loud and brash inside the walls a casino. Of course, it’s fine to get excited but there’s a time and a place for this when you’re in a casino, and yelling or being obnoxious wont make any friends. Being loud in a casino is frowned upon and people will avoid having you at their table.

Avoid large bets

Before entering a casino, it’s likely that you may have seen certain popular Hollywood films that have influenced how you expect it’ll be. It can be tempting to want to look glamorous and make your first initial bet a large one, but this is one of the common mistakes a rookie player makes. Bet small amounts and you’re likely to have better odds at winning because you can play for longer.

This is making the most of a theory known as the casino ruin theory, whereby players bet everything immediately and so can’t play anymore and become disillusioned. Bingo games and Slots are a good place to start as bets can be from a minimum of £0.01 here, and if possible, always go with the minimum bet.

Get a feel for the Casino Games first, especially any New games, and then it’ll help your confidence and you can make your bankroll last long enough to win. On that note, avoid listening to advice from friends about their amazing strategy for Card games. It’s not good advice, and only you can understand Casino Games well enough to know if you can put a strategy in place.

Casinos are a great place to be, and certainly offer an experience that everyone should have at least once in a lifetime. Whether you like to play Card games, Baccarat, Roulette options, Jackpot games or just the Casino games in general, follow this knowledge and you’ll be a star in no time.