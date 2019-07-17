Third Annual GraviCross at Mt. Bachelor Brought an Array of Riders for One-Of-A-Kind Race Experience  

(GraviCross 2019 | Photo courtesy of Mt. Bachelor)

Mt. Bachelor, a POWDR company, proved that GraviCross has become an iconic event when it held the third annual race on Saturday, July 13. With 70 competitors racing for more than $15,000 in cash and prizes, GraviCross is an event that many in the bike community look forward to each year. The entire course is within view from the West Village Lodge deck, making this event a spectator’s dream with nearly three hours of non-stop action made up of six separate categories between men and women. Those wanting to be even closer to the action can join other cheering fans inside the 10 Barrel Beer Garden surrounded by the GraviCross course.

“When we first started discussing the idea of adding a new bike event with 10 Barrel Brewing Company back in 2017, the vision was to do an early season bike event focused on downhill mountain biking, but there was too much snow on our upper mountain trails,” said Drew Jackson, Mt. Bachelor’s director of marketing and communications. “We put our heads together and came up with the concept of GraviCross, and designed a course that would allow us to run an exciting event at the base area, allowing for clear trails early in the season and a great view for spectators.”

Best described as a gravity-inspired, cyclo-cross-style biking event, GraviCross is held on a one-of-a-kind course approximately one-third of a mile in length and attracts a variety of competitors from cyclo-cross and downhill backgrounds. After a stampede start, riders are on course for either 20 or 30 minutes, depending on their race category. While on course they navigate uphill climbs, downhill drops, some of Mt. Bachelor’s skills park features (or opt for easier yet longer ride-arounds), while also going up-and-over both the West Village Lodge deck and stage, all in an effort to see who can complete the most laps within their allotted time.

“Each year this event becomes more exciting with more unique features and stoked crowds of spectators,” said Andy Goggins, 10 Barrel Brewing Company’s director of marketing.

Massimo Larsen took home first place in Men’s CAT 1 and Emma Maaranen took first place in Women’s CAT 1, winning $1,500 each and a YETI Hopper Flip.

gravicross.com