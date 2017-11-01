Tickets Now on Sale for NeighborImpact’s 16th Annual Empty Bowls

(Photo above courtesy of NeighborImpact)

NeighborImpact will be hosting the 16th Annual Empty Bowls Fundraising Event on November 12, 2017 at the Central Oregon Community College Campus Center. Tickets are now on sale and attendees will receive a beautifully handcrafted bowl made by local potters as well as lunch consisting of soup or chili, bread, refreshments, and dessert. Attendees will enjoy a relaxed dining experience and the music of local acoustic artists, Parlour.

Empty Bowls is an internationally recognized event that raises awareness of hunger and hunger-related issues. Participants keep their handcrafted bowl as a reminder of the millions of bowls that remain empty each day around the world. Locally, funds raised from the event support NeighborImpact’s Emergency Food Assistance program. This program feeds approximately 22,000 each month and distributes about 2.6 million pounds of food locally each year.

Sunday, November 12, 2017

COCC Campus Center

Center 2600 College Way in Bend

Seating Times: 12:00 PM, 1:30 PM or 3:00 PM

Tickets are $40 per person and includes handcrafted bowl, artisan bread, homemade soup, refreshments, and dessert.

For tickets, please go to: www.neighborimpact.org/get-involved/empty-bowls

Sustaining Sponsors: Consumer Cellular and First Interstate Bank.

Supporting Sponsors: Cascade Natural, Columbia Bank, SELCO Community Credit Union, Bend Garbage and Recycling, Hooker Creek Construction LLC, Sun West Builders, and Pacific Power.

Media Sponsors: KTVZ and Go! Magazine.

In-Kind Sponsors: Strictly Organic Coffee Company, The Village Baker, COCC, Parlour, and Cascade Culinary Institute.

For more information, please contact Gwen Carr at 541-323-6549 or gwenc@neighborimpact.org.

About NeighborImpact: Since 1985, NeighborImpact has been a leader in developing solutions and bringing resources to Crook, Jefferson and Deschutes County. The agency offers a diversity of services meeting basic human needs for food and shelter, while enriching people’s lives by providing access to increased education, skills, and hope for the future. NeighborImpact is a private nonprofit organization that receives federal, state and local grants, foundation grants, and donations from individuals and businesses in our community. To learn more about NeighborImpact please visit www.neighborimpact.org.