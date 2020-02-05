Tickets on Sale Now for Mountainfilm on Tour

(Photo | Courtesy of The Environmental Center)

Mountainfilm on Tour is coming back to Bend for the 16th year, bringing a selection of culturally rich, adventure-packed and inspiring documentary films curated from the Mountainfilm festival held in Telluride, Colorado. There are different playlists each night. (View them here.) Don’t wait… these shows sell out! The event takes place February 28-29 at the Tower Theater. Doors open at 6pm, and the shows begin at 7pm. Tickets are $22 in advance and $25 at the door, with a package deal that includes both nights available for $40.

Mountainfilm in Bend is a fundraiser for The Environmental Center. When you purchase your ticket, you can also pre-order raffle tickets for a chance to score some AMAZING raffle packages from local businesses — we’re talking big-ticket items worth well over $1,000 and a wide variety of creative packages for all interests.

Tickets can be purchased at towertheatre.org.

Films include:

Photo Vagabond

Dan Milner is a biking photographer, traveling to anywhere and everywhere he can on two wheels with a passion for the perfect shot. (11 min.)

Women in Fire

There is nothing about fighting fires that women can’t handle. (8 min.)

GRIZZLY COUNTRY

During his time as a Green Beret medic in the Vietnam War, Doug Peacock stared at a map of the Montana and Wyoming wilderness for comfort. He vowed that if he got out alive, he would go see those wild places for himself. (12 min.)

The Movement

Running is no longer just a sport for middle-class, white males who look like they belong on the cover of Runner’s World. (16 min)

Tenaya Creek Kayak Run

Yosemite isn’t just for climbing anymore. Consider this a world-class kayaking destination. (3 min)

The Running Pastor

Sverri Steinholm grew up on the rugged, breathtaking slopes of the Faroe Islands. Today he is a pastor of the Lutheran Church, the dominant religion on the island. He is also a compulsive runner, finding solace on the trails of his homeland. (9 min.)

Mentors: Hilaree Nelson

Is there room for beauty and femininity in the burly, testosterone-fueled world of ski mountaineering? Hilaree Nelson has an unequivocal answer. (5 min.)

Ikigai: The Shin Biyajima Story

When American professional snowboarder Travis Rice visits his friend Shin Biyajima in Nagano, Japan, the two join up to snowboard some of the best tree runs on the planet. (16 min.)

Feel of Vision

The notion of kayaking the entire length of the Grand Canyon, blind, is almost unthinkable. And yet, Lonnie Bedwell was the first to do it — and several have followed. (26 min.)

All In: Alaska Heli Skiing

A tutorial on how to absolutely shred Alaskan spines. (4 min.)

Broken

Jon Wilson lost a leg to cancer at 23. He found joy some years later by developing a solitary routine of skinning up a mountain on his remaining leg, at night, and skiing back down. (7 min.)

Cracking Ice Ceilings

The cholita climbers of Bolivia have been subverting the culture of machismo since 2015 by climbing mountains. Not content to stay in their traditional roles as high-mountain cooks, these 11 escaladoras see for themselves what it feels like to go to the top. (3 min)

Life of Pie

Singletrack shredders and pizza chefs Jen Zeuner and her partner Anne Keller have helped to transform Fruitia, Colorado into a mountain biking hotspot. (12 min)

Safe Haven

Memphis Rox, a nonprofit climbing gym in inner-city Memphis, has proven that technical climbing can provide benefits well beyond the traditional outdoor-recreation community. (8 min.)

Mi Mamá

There is a force of healing and connection in nature. For Nadia Iris Mercado, the connection she makes most strongly, and most tenderly, is with her mother. (USA, 2019, 6 min.)

The Mystery of Now

The San Carlos Reservation in Arizona is known by the dubious nickname of “Hell’s Forty Acres.” Today, though, pride, creativity and expression are vibrant among its young people. And much of that is thanks to the unifying force of Apache Skateboards. (17 min.)

Jágralama

In the high steppe of Little Tibet, a young boy develops an unlikely obsession: ice hockey. (2 min.)

Every Nine Minutes

Every nine minutes, approximately 300,000 pounds of plastic waste makes its way into our oceans. To raise awareness of this issue, a group of artists create a special sculpture. (5 min.)

March of the Newts

Newts and salamanders are facing danger from an emerging pathogen that threatens their existence. Luckily there are still healthy and thriving populations in the Northwest! (5 min.)

You Can’t Dam Your Way to Paradise

In a time when all the economically feasible dams have already been built, this short film proves that adding another won’t get us any closer to Eden. (4 min.)

Detroit Hives

Honeybees lead the charge in Tim Paule and Nicole Lindsey’s fight against urban blight in Detroit. (6 min)

R.A.W. Tuba

“I like the tuba because it reminds me of my life, it’s the underdog.” That’s Richard Antoine White, whose biography reads like a manual in how to overcome odds. (29 min.)

Danny Daycare

So long coloring books and cartoons. Goodbye stuffed animals and nap time. Danny MacAskill is your new favorite babysitter. (4 min)

