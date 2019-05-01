Tickets on Sale to Casablanca, CASA’s Old Hollywood Gala

Tickets are now on sale for Casablanca, an Old Hollywood Gala Event to benefit CASA of Central Oregon and their advocacy for children in foster care. The event will be on Saturday, June 1, at 5:30pm at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon.

Guests are encouraged to brush off your fedora, shake out your pearls, round up the usual suspects and join us for an unforgettable evening of Old Hollywood glamour. The evening will include a delicious dinner, silent and live auctions, and live music.

“This is the first year for Casablanca,” said Jenna App, executive director of CASA of Central Oregon. “We look forward to the evening becoming the signature event to protect Central Oregon’s most vulnerable children. All of the proceeds from the event will give children in foster care a Court Appointed Special Advocate, or CASA.”

CASA of Central Oregon recruits, trains, and supports volunteers to serve children in foster care in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties. CASAs are highly trained and supported volunteers who advocate for abused and neglected children in the court system and throughout the community. They work so that every child in foster care can transition to a safe and permanent home.

Ticket to Casablanca are $100 each and are available at CasaOfCentralOregon.org/Casablanca or by calling 541-389-1618.

casaofcentraloregon.org