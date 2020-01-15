Time to Celebrate Silver Moon Brewing’s 20th Anniversary!

(Beer Calendar below | Courtesy of Silver Moon Brewing)

2020 marks a historic year in the rich history of Silver Moon Brewing (SMB). We are celebrating our 20th year of providing quality independent craft beer to communities across the country. Throughout this time, we have strived to produce the best beer possible, foster an environment of collaboration and give back to our community. With the new year just beginning, we are excited to announce how we are going bigger than ever in our 20th year!

The 2020 Beer Calendar

This year we focused on innovation and collaboration through our product offerings. We are introducing two additional beers to our core line up. Our Simon Says Hazy IPA is getting a new look and will be available year-round in all markets. Additionally, we are excited to introduce our new year-round porter, Raspberry Nights, a delicious and balanced raspberry porter that is the perfect complement to life’s many adventures. You’ll be able to find Raspberry Nights available in late February with more information to come soon.

We have also completely updated our Lunar Series with new varieties of styles including the Moonlight Pilsner and the Hazy Bliss Summer Shandy! SMB series is also getting its newest member in the SMB Mexican Style Lager, which is light, refreshing and crushable. Both SMB series will now be available exclusively in 16-ounce six-packs.

Want in on a little secret?

Another addition to our 2020 line up will be our Collaboration Series. We will be teaming up with some of the best breweries across the country to produce a limited run of specialty releases that showcase the best of what we both have to offer. Look for the first launch in early summer, available in both 16-ounce cans and draft.

Same Great Beers, Fresh New Look

Two of the longtime favorites at Silver Moon Brewing are getting fresh new looks for the 2020 release.

Our longtime favorite, Maui Wowie Imperial IPA, will be available in two different releases, once in early spring and once in early fall. Maui Wowie is a delicious fruit-forward imperial IPA that packs a punch with both a complex hop profile and a smooth pineapple finish.

Our Hydrosphere Fresh Hop IPA will be available for the season. Look for this beer to hit shelves in mid to late September. We pack more than 300 pounds of fresh Strata hops into each batch; the perfect beer to complement the harvesting season.

Thank you for 20 years of supporting Silver Moon Brewing and craft beer. We are dedicated to making this our best and most impactful year yet. Here’s to 20 more! Cheers!

silvermoonbrewing.com