Tin Pan Alley Art Collection – First Friday Party & Auction in the Alley

June’s First Friday Party in the Alley celebrates at the Tin Pan Alley Art Collection. You will have the opportunity to meet artists and bid on three murals by Kaycee Anseth, Katie Daisy and Megan McGuinness while you get a sneak peek at new pieces being added to the collection.

 Food and drinks provided by The Wine Shop

 Brief presentation at 6 p.m.

 Interactive art activity provided by Base Camp Studio*.

 Online bidding at www.biddingowl.com/VisitBend with 50% of the proceeds

donated to Base Camp Studio*.

 Online bidding starts at noon on May 26 and ends at 7 p.m. on June 2.

*Base Camp Studio is a local arts and social service non-profit with the mission of providing sustainable and supportive programming that builds a healthy community by cultivating creativity, self-awareness, personal growth, and interpersonal understanding through the arts.

(Tin Pan Alley between Minnesota and Franklin)

Friday, June 2 from 5 – 7

Please RSVP to: Valerie@visitbend.com