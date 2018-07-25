Top Tips on Buying Your First Piece of Art

For many people, the art world can be a bit of a mystery. If you happen to be one of them, but long to have your own collection, these tips are for you. Buying your first piece of art may feel a little intimidating, but it’s easier than you think. Your aim should be to educate yourself and then decide on a budget. After that, it’s plain sailing! If you’re lucky, there will be museums and galleries nearby that you can visit. There may also be art auctions you can attend that will give you an idea of prices. Otherwise, it’s a case of researching online. To help you with your first exciting purchase, here are some more useful tips.

Know What You Like

There are many different styles of art you can choose from. When you first start collecting art, it is easy to listen to other people’s opinions and base your purchase on them. You can also find yourself being influenced by popular trends. However, the piece of art you buy is going to hang in your home or office for many years so don’t base your choice of the opinions of others. Take a look around some art galleries and online for the kind of art that makes you feel good. You should feel a connection with it and enjoy looking at it.

How Will it Fit?

Buying your first piece of art can be very exciting. You might come across a piece you fall in love with straight away. Before you hand over any cash, think about where it’s going to go in your home or office. There’s nothing wrong with love at first sight but remember to be practical as well. Are the bright colors going to suit your home? Will you hang it in the bedroom, kitchen or living room? Is it going to fit where you want to display it?

Setting a Budget

As well as aesthetics, a piece of art can also be an investment. Have you thought about how you’re going to pay for your purchase? It could be that you’ve decided to dip into your savings. Alternatively, you may have found a piece of art that is too good to wait until you have enough savings and you need to buy it straight away. Sometimes a piece will speak to you, and you feel an emotional connection. Credit cards come in handy for this type of impulse purchase, as long as you’re certain you’ll have the money to clear the balance when it’s due. You might also be able to take advantage of rewards points if you’re buying from a certain retailer. This site will be able to provide more information. As well as the cost of the art, don’t forget to take other costs into account. These include framing, packing, shipping, insurance, and installation. Don’t be embarrassed about asking for a discount. Shipping and installation are often costs that can be negotiated. You may also find a seller who is happy to offer a payment plan.

Don’t Rush Your Decision

Unless a particular piece is calling to you, take your time and choose wisely. Don’t rush into making a purchase and don’t let the salesperson talk you into something you’re not sure about. Think about whether you will still enjoy looking at a piece of art in five or ten years’ time. It takes time to build a good art collection so enjoy the whole process.

Do the Research

When you fall in love with a piece it doesn’t mean you still can’t do some research if you’ve got time. Ask about history and provenance, as this will be important if you ever decide to sell it. Check condition and authenticity. A gallery or seller should be able to provide you with condition reports if you’re buying online. Don’t be afraid to ask for a certificate of authenticity either. Check the terms and conditions with reference to insurance and ownership. If the artist is local, schedule an appointment to meet them and talk about their art. You’ll be able to see how they work and whether there are any other pieces you could add to your collection at a later date. Meeting the artist will also make it feel like a personal investment.

Buying from an Unknown Artist

Always check out the background of an unknown artist. See if you can find out where they’ve exhibited before and the average price for their work. Doing so will give you an idea of the potential for growth in value and whether they are going to be popular. Check the piece has been made using quality materials. Part of your background research should also check for originality. You want to buy something that is their own style and not copied from anyone else. Look at some of their other work to see how their style has been developing. It could be that if you wait a while purchasing a later piece might be a better investment.

Is There a Returns Policy?

There are a number of galleries and retailers that allow you to return a piece if it doesn’t suit your home. This can be very useful in the early days of creating your collection. When you take your purchase home, it can look very different and might not suit your décor at all.

Take the tips above into consideration, and you’re well on the way to making your first purchase. This could be the start of a lifelong journey, or just an opportunity to improve the interior design of your home. Whatever the reason for your purchase, make sure you pick something you don’t regret several years down the line. Ideally, you want it to be a piece of artwork that makes you go wow every time you look at it. Even when it’s been on display for ten years, it should still catch your attention as you walk by. Hopefully, you won’t want to sell it in the future. However, if you do decide it needs a new home, it would be great if you made a little profit on the sale.