John Kish of Topsoil Theatrics Directorial Debut

Book & lyrics by Steven Sater & Music by Duncan Sheik

When it debuted on Broadway, Spring Awakening’s raw and honest portrayal of youth in revolt shattered expectations of what a musical could do, earning it eight Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Book (for writer, Steven Sater) and Best Score (for composer, Duncan Sheik and for lyricist, Steven Sater). Bend’s rustic and raw portrayal will leave you speechless and wanting for more.

The brilliant 12 Central Oregon actors (which include Katie Bullock, Jacob Smart, Dan Schimoller and Samantha Short) are led by the talented Screen Actor Miles Szantos as the handsome and ever knowing Melchior Gabor. Directed by John Kish, Topsoil Theatrics with Mejaski Choreography Spring Awakening is full of knockout performances, explosive music and soul-stirring emotion.

Kish says, “This cast is killer! This show is so moving for everyone and with its folk infused rock music — there is something for everyone. It is however rated M14, but well worth it. A great informational show for teens but also truly awakening for adults. A thought provoking show that deals with lots of different subject matters that rarely are given light. The score has to be one of the most beautiful scores to hit Broadway in the last decade. I cannot stress enough how great this production is going to be. Our star Miles Szanto found us actually and sent in his material from LA. He’s a movie star who loves small theatre and the outdoors (he hails from Australia originally).”

Show runs February 2-18 with three different venues including the Tower. Tickets are $20-30 depending on the venue.

