The Tower & Bend Radio Group Present Christmas Movie Nights Benefitting Ronald McDonald House

Looking for Friday night plans over the holidays? Look no further — The Tower Theatre Foundation and Bend Radio Group have you taken care of. Join us for a series of movie nights featuring holiday laughs, costume contests, seasonal sentiments, a toy drive, and—of course—two classic Christmas films. On Friday, December 1 at 7pm experience the thrill of believing in the magic of the season with child-like wonder during A Polar Express featuring Tom Hanks. Then Bill Murray wraps up the laughs Friday, December 8 at 7pm in Scrooged, a modern and comedic take on Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.

The Tower Theatre Foundation and Bend Radio Group have joined with Ronald McDonald House Charities to collect gifts for families with seriously ill children. This holiday season the goal is to fill the Bend House’s Treasure Chest. Every child served by the Ronald McDonald House gets to pick a toy from the Treasure Chest, regardless of the time of year. This toy drive will help keep the Treasure Chest full all year and lift kids’ spirits while they’re far from home. Bring a new, unwrapped toy and receive raffle tickets to win other cool prizes.

Tickets are on sale now. Membership, program information and individual and group tickets are available at the box office, 835 NW Wall; by phone, 541-317-0700 or online, www.towertheatre.org. Details on events are at facebook.com/TheTowerTheatre.

The Polar Express

Friday, December 1 at 7pm

1h 40m Rated G

Reserved Seating $10, $15

Scrooged

Friday, December 8 at 7pm

1h 41m Rated PG-13

Reserved Seating $10, $15

Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall Street, Bend. 541-317-0700 or TowerTheatre.org