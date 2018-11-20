Tower Leads Central Oregon’s #GivingTuesday Movement

(Photo courtesy of the Tower Theatre)

$25 Supports Performing Arts in Education

Next Tuesday, November 27, the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation celebrates Giving Tuesday, a global day that harnesses the collective power of individuals to stimulate generosity worldwide. The Tower’s one-day goal is to enhance the creative connections of 200 Central Oregon students.

Every $25 donation to the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation allows another area student to be excited and inspired by the performing arts. We’ll “gift wrap” each window pane across the Tower’s entrance on Wall Street with names of donors who give $25 or more. And, thanks to an anonymous donation of a matching $5,000, all donations November 27 will give Central Oregon students more access to diverse cultural performances. Giving Tuesday is ALL DAY November 27 online at www.TowerTheatre.org and 10am – 4pm at the theatre.

PLUS – Join an Education Celebration Concert with the Voetberg Family Band at 6pm! This Northwestern family of award-winning fiddle and guitar champions perform an energetic mix of folk and Americana music. The $5 concert features family-friendly entertainment, food from the Beach Hut, and opportunities to extend the impact of performing arts into schools across our community.

That’s not all! In support of the Tower Theatre’s Giving Tuesday efforts, New York City Sub Shop (3rd Street) and Noi Thai (Bond Street) will both contribute 10 percent of their sales on November 27 to the Tower’s Education Fund. Just mention the Tower.

If you or your business are interested in underwriting the Tower’s education efforts, please contact Education Manager Dani Wyeth (Daniw@towertheatre.org).

The nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation owns and operates the historic stage in downtown Bend. The Foundation’s mission is to be the leading performing arts organization, providing cultural and education programs that make an essential contribution to Central Oregon’s lifestyle and strengthen the community.

Giving Tuesday 2018

Tuesday, November 27

All day online at www.towertheatre.org

10am-4pm at the Tower

6pm Voetberg Family Band ($5)

Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall Street, Bend, OR