Tower Presents Martha Redbone — Bone Hill, a Story of Native American Heritage, Cultural Identity & American Music

(Martha Redbone | Photo Courtesy of Tower Theatre Foundation)

On Friday, January 17 at 7:30pm, the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation invites you to Martha Redbone’s Bone Hill. Inspired by the lives of Redbone’s family in the hills of coal-mining Appalachia, Bone Hill is the journey of a woman, Red, returning to her homeland in Black Mountain and the coalmines of Harlan County, Kentucky where her family has dwelled for centuries. During Bone Hill, the charismatic songstress shares an epic story of four generations of Cherokee women, their lives and legacy, and the ruptures that threaten to erase them.

The performance is an interdisciplinary musical theater work that brings to light an important piece of American history that has never been told. It reflects the racial dynamics between Native, African and White Americans, and their Appalachian culture and music, with humor, pathos and exuberance. The Wall Street Journal wrote, “Bone Hill isn’t tripped up by uncomfortable truths and unresolved conflicts: It grooves through them. And it asks, with a coy wink and stern stare: ‘What is native to American music?’” An important question for us all to consider. So round up the whole family and come learn from this incredible story of heritage, culture and music.

