Tower Theatre Celebrates Central Oregon Seniors

(Photo by DogLeg Studios)

Tuesday, May 26 through Saturday, June 6, the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation will celebrate Central Oregon’s 2020 High School graduates. Each of the 12 area high schools will get a custom message on the marquee for 24 hours. “Graduating high school is a huge accomplishment,” says Tower Theatre Foundation Director of Education, Dani Wyeth. “We value that hard work and want to salute all Central Oregon seniors as only the Tower can.” Students and families from these schools can come throughout the day and night to take pictures under the marquee, drive by and honk, wave and participate in a collective celebration for all that these young adults have accomplished. The marquee will be changed every morning at 9am, and the schedule for the marquee messages is the following:

May 26: Mountain View High School

May 27: Summit High School

May 28: Bend High School

May 29: Redmond High School

May 30: Ridgeview High School

May 31: Redmond Proficiency Academy

June 1: Sisters High School

June 2: Crook County High School

June 3: Madras High School

June 4: Culver High School

June 5: La Pine High School

June 6: Marshall High School

“Thanks to the Tower Theater for celebrating the very special class of 2020,” Says Lora Nordquist, Bend-La Pine School District interim superintendent. “Our seniors, their families and all the school staff who have supported these seniors appreciate this thoughtful gesture.” Class of 2020, we salute you, and we wish you all the best as you embark on your next journey in life!

The nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation owns and operates the historic stage in downtown Bend. The Foundation’s mission is to be the leading performing arts organization, providing cultural and education programs that make an essential contribution to Central Oregon’s lifestyle and strengthen the community.

towertheatre.org