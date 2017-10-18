Tower Theatre Foundation Education Outreach Workshop

Red Grammer: Enriching Lives One Song at A Time

Wednesday, October 18 at 4:30pm the Tower Theatre Foundation’s education outreach program, LessonPLAN, is hosting a teacher workshop featuring Red Grammer at the High Desert ESD. Known for his award-winning recordings, acclaimed concert performances and powerful Red Day one-day residencies in schools, Red Grammer uplifts and inspires those who, day in and day out, educate and care for our children through “hands-on” teacher workshops.

In these interactive sessions, Red shows teachers how music, movement, art, and writing can playfully engage children, and help support the reading, character education, conflict resolution, and anti-bullying curriculum already in place in their schools. This workshop is open to all Central Oregon educators, and all attendees will receive two personal development units. Please RSVP to Tower Theatre Foundation Education Manager, Dani Wyeth, by October 13 at dani@towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700 ext. 2.

Red’s teacher workshop is the day before his sold-out “Teaching Peace” workshop at Silver Rail Elementary School.