Tower Theatre Foundation Presents: Central Oregon Mastersingers performing Gloria!

A concert of holiday music for choir and chamber orchestra featuring one of choral music’s

most beloved works – Antonio Vivaldi’s Gloria.

Saturday, December 9 at 7:30 PM – and – Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM

Tower Theatre; 835 NW Wall St, Bend, OR 97701

Cost: $17 / $22 / $32 purchase tickets online at: http://www.towertheatre.org



Composed in Venice around 1715, Gloria is Vivaldi’s most famous choral work, almost as well-known as his Four Seasons violin concerti. Each of the 12 relatively brief movements presents music ranging from festive brilliance to profound sadness, showcasing Vivaldi’s command of choral composition (equally comparable to his mastery of opera and instrumental works). The distinctive melodies and rhythms give the piece an immediate and universal appeal; even J.S. Bach was a great admirer!

The program will also feature one of Bach’s most beloved pieces from Cantata 147; Jesu, Joy of

Man’s Desiring. The flowing strings and hymn-like verses from the choir meld together beautifully in this chorale, which was composed shortly after the Vivaldi Gloria made its debut.

Central Oregon Mastersingers will also perform a set of 3 pieces based on the ancient sacred text,

O Magnum Mysterium. We begin with possibly the greatest Christmas motet ever composed; Tomás Luis de Victoria’s sublime 1572 setting. We’ll follow with a 20th century setting by French master Francis Poulenc, and end with a contemporary setting by modern composer Daniel Elder.

Of course, what holiday program would be complete without an audience sing-along!

Artistic Director Christian Clark

Christian Clark has served as Associate Musical Director for Sam Houston Opera Company and as Assistant Director for Houston Masterworks Chorus (where he was privileged to prepare choirs for and perform with the Houston Ballet and Orchestra). He has also held multiple positions in Musical Director roles, conducting several award-winning junior high, high school and collegiate choirs plus community choruses. Clark is currently serving as Choir Director at Nativity Lutheran Church in Bend, and is a founding member of Central Oregon’s premiere vocal chamber ensemble Bend Camerata. He will be conducting Bend’s Cascade Chorale for winter and spring terms 2018 while CC’s Artistic Director James Knox is on sabbatical. And if all that isn’t enough, he will be singing the ethereal O Holy Night tenor solo for Cascade Chorale’s Holiday Magic concert!

Central Oregon Mastersingers

Now in their thirteenth season, Central Oregon Mastersingers comprise many of the area’s finest

singers who share a common passion for the best in choral music. Their repertoire spans musical

eras (12th to 21st centuries) and styles, from catchy arrangements of popular music to major

masterworks for chorus and orchestra. Over 150 singers have participated in the choir since its

inception, and the group has collaborated with numerous ensembles and performers including the Sunriver Music Festival, Cascade Chorale, Central Oregon Symphony, Youth Choir of Central

Oregon, Bells of Sunriver, Eugene Vocal Arts Ensemble plus several of the area’s finest jazz

musicians.