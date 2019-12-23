Tower Theatre Foundation Presents James O’Neil in Clarence Darrow

(James O’Neil in Clarence Darrow | Photo Courtesy of Tower Theatre Foundation)

On Saturday, January 11 at 7:30pm, the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation invites you to David Rintels’ trailblazing one-person play, Clarence Darrow, starring Los Angeles actor/producer/writer James O’Neil, who happens to be a cousin of Mr. Darrow three-times removed! Says O’Neil, “Bend is one of my favorite American towns, and Clarence Darrow is a fiercely American play. The more I’m blessed with the opportunity to share the play across the nation, in towns both large and small, the more I realize just how completely it embodies those five short, quintessentially American words, ‘liberty and justice for all.'” This production also includes a post-show panel featuring local and regional lawmakers discussing the play, Darrow’s life and times and the lasting effect of his cases on the judicial system.

About Clarence Darrow:

Clarence Darrow (1857-1938) was a leading member of the American Civil Liberties Union, and a prominent defender of high-profile clients in famous trials of the early 20th century, including: teenage thrill-killers Leopold and Loeb; science teacher John T. Scopes in the Scopes “Monkey” Trial; and New York socialite Grace Fortescue, accused in the headline-generating Massie Trial of “honor killing” her daughter’s rapist. Darrow’s eloquence and fierce arguments earned him the reputation as the greatest criminal defense attorney and most important civil libertarian in America.

About James O’Neil:

James O’Neil received critical acclaim as Pontius Pilate in the 1992-94 national tour of Jesus Christ Superstar starring Ted Neeley, Carl Anderson and Irene Cara. He is co-founder and artistic director of Ventura, California’s award-winning Rubicon Theatre Company. O’Neil was the writer-director of the Drama Desk and Outer Critic’s Circle-nominated Lonesome Traveler, which ran off-Broadway in 2015. The Tower Theatre Foundation presented a concert version of Lonesome Traveler in March 2018 with folk music legend Peter Yarrow.

This performance is presented by the Tower Theatre Foundation and sponsored by Bend Surgery Center with additional support from Central Oregon Radiology Associates, Salvesen Homes, Hasson Company Realtors, Immersion Brewing, Riverside Animal Hospital and First Interstate Bank. Performance sponsors are Steve and Cynde Magidson.

Tickets are on sale now. Membership, program information and individual and group tickets are available at the box office (835 NW Wall Street), by phone (541-317-0700) or online (www.towertheatre.org). Details on events are also at facebook.com/TheTowerTheatre.

What: James O’Neil in Clarence Darrow

Tickets: Reserved Seating $17, $22, $32 (Plus $3 Preservation Fee)

When: January 11 at 7:30pm

Where: Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall Street, Bend

Next on the calendar: Martha Redbone’s Bone Hill – Friday, January 17 at 7:30pm

towertheatre.org • 541-317-0700