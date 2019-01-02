Tower Theatre Lights Up The Long January Nights

(Portland Cello Project, Courtesy of Tower Theatre)

This January, come warm up under the neon lights and enjoy a line up that’s as varied as the weather outside. On January 10 the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation invites you to come experience the Portland Cello Project. Over the last 12 years they’ve built a reputation of mixing genres, blurring musical lines and challenging perceptions wherever they go. This time, they’re bringing a huge, orchestral ensemble (including brass, percussion and guest vocals by Patti King of the Portland band The Shins) to perform Radiohead’s iconic album OK Computer from start to finish.

On January 12, spend the evening with guitarist John Sebastian, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer known for founding The Lovin’ Spoonful, a memorable appearance at Woodstock, the TV theme song Welcome Back, and hits Daydream, Do You Believe in Magic and Summer in the City… to name a few!

The nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation owns and operates the historic stage in downtown Bend. The Foundation’s mission is to be the leading performing arts organization, providing cultural and education programs that make an essential contribution to Central Oregon’s lifestyle and strengthen the community.

All tickets are on sale now. Membership, program information, individual and group tickets are available at the box office, by phone or online. Details on events are also on Facebook.

Portland Cello Project

Thursday, January 10 at 7:30pm

Tickets: Reserved Seating $22, $32, $52 (plus $3 preservation fee)

John Sebastian

Saturday, January 12 at 7:30pm

Tickets: Reserved Seating $32, $47, $57 (plus $3 preservation fee)

Tower Theatre 835 NW Wall Street Bend, OR

541-317-0700 • towertheatre.org • facebook.com/TheTowerTheatre