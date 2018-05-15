Tower Theatre Member & Sponsor Event

Wednesday, May 23 at 5pm the Tower Theatre is announcing the 2018-19 Live at the Tower Season to our members, sponsors, volunteers and community supporters like you. Everyone is invited to the historic venue in downtown Bend for the exclusive unveiling of headlining performers and international artists coming to the Tower during the upcoming season. Ray Solley, executive director of the Foundation, will provide a “sneak peek” of over two dozen productions, with inside information on when, how, and why the acts were chosen.

“This is the first time in the history of the Foundation we’ve publicly announced the new season to all members, volunteers, sponsors, and community supporters simultaneously,” said Lisa Vann, the Tower’s Director of Community Engagement. “It will be a party celebrating the cultural, entertainment, and educational connections the Tower has all across Central Oregon.”

The event is free, and features:

• Appetizers from 10 Below

• Special performance from the Evita cast

• Tower Curtain Call microbrew from GoodLife

• Raffle for “Deschutes Beer for a Year”

• Photos opportunities and “selfies” for the upcoming season brochure

Free event but tickets are required. Limit 2 tickets. Use code “Preview” to secure your tickets online, or give our Box Office a call Monday-Friday 10am-5pm 541-317-0700

BUY TICKETS