Tower Theatre Rallies Community for #GivingTuesdayNow

As an urgent response to the unprecedented need caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation is participating in #GivingTuesdayNow on Tuesday, May 5. This is an unparalleled global day of unity to increase grassroots generosity, citizen engagement, plus corporate and individual giving.

“For the past several weeks, we’ve repeatedly heard the mantra ‘We’re all in this together,’” commented Ray Solley, the Tower’s executive director. “Now, in one 24-hour period you can give, reconnect and support our community even while still physically distant.”

Money raised May 5 will help make up the nearly $280,000 the Tower lost in rental income and ticket sales by cancelling or postponing 45 concerts, lectures and movies this spring. Lisa Vann, the Tower’s director of Community Engagement, reflected, “For me, this is a much-needed and timely reminder that we can still come together and easily give back, no matter who or where we are, and use the individual power of generosity to remain connected.”

To contribute to the nonprofit Tower Theatre’s #GivingTuesdayNow efforts on May 5th

Text “Tower” to 44321

Visit secure.givelively.org/donate/tower-theatre-foundation-inc/giving-tuesday-now

Email Lisa Vann at lisa@towertheatre.org

Any amount helps. This emergency international day of giving is in addition to the annual GivingTuesday event still occurring December 1, 2020.

The nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation owns and operates the historic stage in downtown Bend. The Foundation’s mission is to be the leading performing arts organization, providing cultural and education programs that make an essential contribution to Central Oregon’s lifestyle and strengthen the community.

towertheatre.org